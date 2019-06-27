Canada Day 2019: What’s open and closed in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo

As Canada Day approaches, here’s a roundup of what is open and closed over the long weekend in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo.

The Region of Waterloo International Airport will remain open.

On Monday, Grand River Transit will operate on a Sunday service schedule. Transit will be free all day.

The Charles Street Terminal will have customer service between 8:15 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., although buses no longer operate there.

The Ainslie Street Terminal will be open between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

On Monday, GO Transit will operate on a Saturday service schedule.

There will be regular curbside waste collection.

Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites will be closed for residential drop-off.

All Region of Waterloo offices, library locations, children’s centres and employment resource centres will be closed.

All LCBO and Beer Stores will be closed on Canada Day through the region.

What’s open and closed in Cambridge on Canada Day

The following are open in Cambridge:

• McDougall Cottage

• Ed Newland Pool

• George Hancock Pool

• All city spray pads

The following are closed in Cambridge:

• Fashion History Museum

• Cambridge Centre for the Arts

• All other community centres and libraries

• City hall

What’s open and closed in Kitchener on Canada Day

City hall will be closed, and all city services will be unavailable until Tuesday. The building itself will remain open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The following are open on Canada Day in Kitchener:

• All outdoor swimming pools and splash pads

• Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum

• The Lyle S. Hallman walking track at Activa Sportsplex is open at 7 a.m.

• Activa Sportsplex, Queensmount Arena and Sportsworld Arena will be open. All other arenas will be closed.

• Joseph Schneider Haus

• THEMUSEUM

The following are closed in Kitchener:

• The Aud

• Kitchener Market

• All indoor swimming pools and community centres

• Budd Park indoor facility

• All Kitchener Public Library locations

• Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery

• Homer Watson House & Gallery

What’s open and closed in Waterloo on Canada Day

The following are closed on Monday:

Waterloo City Hall

The City of Waterloo Museum

The Clay & Glass Gallery

All city facilities are closed on Monday except for the outdoor pool at Moses Springer Community Centre.