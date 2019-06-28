Overall drop in number of break-ins across Prince Albert, Sask.: police

Break-ins to residential properties, businesses and vehicles are declining in Prince Albert, Sask., according to police.

The Prince Albert Police Service are noting a continued downward trend in the number of break and enters across the city since 2017, according to its monthly statistics.

Total crimes against property were down significantly in 2018, with 710 fewer reports than the year prior.

Officers continue to see a decrease in the number of reported break-ins in 2019 as well, police said.

Fourty-seven break and enters were reported to residential homes, businesses and outbuildings in May, a 14.9 per cent decrease over May 2018, police said

“Our members are proactively targeting property crime in Prince Albert and are seeing success not only in arresting those responsible for break and enters, but in getting personal property back to residents in a timely manner,” police Chief Jon Bergen said in a press release.

“Residents play an important role in helping to drive down the number of break and enters and it’s important for residents to continue reporting property crime in their area along with any suspicious activity they might see around the community.”

More people are also logging their personal property information — including serial numbers, receipts and photos — which aids officers in investigating property crime, according to police.

Earlier this week, officers located a stolen bike stolen in a recent break and enter. They were able to return the bicycle, valued at $5,000, using photos and records supplied by the rightful owner, police said.

Prince Albert police are reminding people and business owners to ensure their property is properly secured and to not leave valuable items in plain view.

A significant number of reported break and enters each month occur to vehicles or locations where doors have been left unlocked, police said.