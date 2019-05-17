Vandals spray-paint over 20 properties in Prince Albert, Sask.
A string of vandalism in Prince Albert, Sask., has authorities on the lookout for the people responsible.
Over 20 residential and businesses properties in the city were spray-painted on Wednesday night, according to Prince Albert police.
Photos of two alleged suspects taken by a security camera at roughly 12:45 a.m. CT. on May 16 were released to the public by investigators.
One of them was riding a bicycle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
