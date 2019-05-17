Crime
May 17, 2019 2:17 pm

Vandals spray-paint over 20 properties in Prince Albert, Sask.

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Prince Albert police have released surveillance photos of two alleged suspects after a string of vandalism in the city.

A string of vandalism in Prince Albert, Sask., has authorities on the lookout for the people responsible.

Over 20 residential and businesses properties in the city were spray-painted on Wednesday night, according to Prince Albert police.

Photos of two alleged suspects taken by a security camera at roughly 12:45 a.m. CT. on May 16 were released to the public by investigators.

Prince Albert police released this surveillance photo of two alleged suspects after numerous properties were spray-painted.

One of them was riding a bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

