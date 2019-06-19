Students recognized for initiative promoting sobriety in Prince Albert, Sask.

Four high school students have been recognized for their efforts in promoting sobriety in Prince Albert, Sask.

The Sober House Project is an initiative launched by the youth to build support for healthy lifestyles as well as battle alcohol and drug abuse in their community.

READ MORE: Northern Saskatchewan program raises awareness of alcohol-related harms

The group has been working with their teachers and adult allies to promote awareness, going door-to-door to talk to people about the positive effects of being sober.

Those who are free of drugs and alcohol are invited to post a Sober House sign on their door or window as a declaration of personal sobriety.

The sign means alcohol and intoxicated individuals are not welcome in the home and other sober people are invited to join in on the path, right where they live.

READ MORE: Memorial honouring victims of impaired drivers unveiled in Saskatoon

Eagle feathers were presented on Tuesday by the Prince Albert Police Service to Linden Howlett, Cam Corrigal, Pay Young and Ayla Rae-Parenteau, the four Wesmor Public High School students behind the initiative.

“The Sober House project is an effective way to promote positive, healthy and active lifestyles amongst youth and others in our community and we want to be part of the message,” Erin Parenteau, Indigenous resource officer with Prince Albert police, said in a press release.

“The Prince Albert Police Service commends these young students for their leadership and effort.”

Prince Albert police elder Jacob Sanderson also took part in the event, offering a prayer and traditional honour song.

The Sober House project was partly inspired by an idea presented by author Harold R. Johnson in his book FIREWATER: How Alcohol is Killing My People (and Yours).

WATCH (March 14, 2017): ‘Firewater: How Alcohol is Killing My People (And Yours)’

People can download a sign at Sober House Project’s website.​