Road closures to look out for this holiday weekend

Another long weekend is here, packed with jazz festival and Canada Day events. Should you be planning on driving anywhere, here are some of Montreal’s road closures to know about.

Turcot Interchange

Decarie Boulevard’s access to the 15 South will be closed.

Du Souvenir’s access to Highway 20 to highway 15 South will be closed.

The ramp from Highway 20 East to Highway 15 North will be closed from Friday 11:59 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

The ramp from highway 720 West to Highway 15 North will be closed from Friday 11:59 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

Highway 15 North (Décarie) will only have three lanes open between the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce tunnel and the Turcot Interchange.

Notre-Dame Street West between Monk Boulevard and Carillion Avenue will be closed from Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

Glen Road between Saint-Jacques and Sainte-Catherine Street will be closed from Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

Bonaventure Expressway

Exit 2 to Pierre-Dupuis Avenue on Highway 10 will be closed.

Champlain Bridge

Highway 15 South and highway 10 East between the Turcot interchange and the entrance to Taschereau Boulevard in Brossard will be closed as of 10 p.m. Friday June 28 until 11 a.m. on Monday July 1. Both directions on the new Champlain bridge will be open as of 11 a.m. Monday.

Including the Champlain Bridge, Decarie 15 South and highway 10 East between the Turcot Interchange and Taschereau Boulevard in Brossard will be closed as of 11 a.m.

Victoria Bridge

Only two southbound lanes will be open as of Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 11 a.m.

Route 132 for Highway 10

Access to Route 132 East and West to Highway 10 East will be closed.

Nuns’ Island

Access to Highway 15 South will be closed.

For more information and road closure maps, see Quebec’s 511 website.

