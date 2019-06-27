Manitoba curling legend Janet Arnott dies of cancer

One of the province’s most decorated curlers has passed away.

Janet Arnott died on Monday after a short battle with cancer.

READ MORE: Alberta’s Kevin Koe earns 2 victories on mixed day for Canada at Curling World Cup

Arnott was a pillar of the Manitoba curling community for the last four decades. She won her first of seven provincial women’s curling championships in 1984 as the lead for her sister Connie Laliberte. They won both the national Scott Tournament Of Hearts title, and the World Championship that year. The sisters went on to win five provincial titles together.

Arnott also won a provincial championship with Cathy Overton-Clapham in 2000, and secured her final provincial crown as lead for Jennifer Jones in 2007. She retired as a player a short time later after winning three national Scotties championships. Arnott also won a silver, and four bronze medals in her nine appearances as a player at the national championship.

WATCH: (April 8, 2019) Team Manitoba heading to the National Wheelchair Curling Championship

She went on to coach Team Jones to an Olympic gold medal at the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi. She was inducted into both the Manitoba and the Canadian Curling Hall Of Fame.

Arnott was 63 years old.