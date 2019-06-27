Box-load of abandoned kittens found on Maple Ridge median

The BC SPCA in Maple Ridge is nursing a literal box-load of abandoned kittens.

“Their eyes haven’t opened yet. They are very vocal and like to let us know when they are hungry,” said Maple Ridge SPCA branch manager Krista Shaw in a media release.

The cats came to the SCPA’s attention after being discovered on the centre median of 113B Avenue near Airport Way.

Shaw said a motorist was stopped with their engine turned off waiting for a train to go by when they noticed the cats.

“When the engine was off he heard the kittens crying in the box and rescued them,” she said.

According to Shaw, the kittens had fleas and were slightly overheated, but were otherwise doing well.

The three females and one male were taken for care and bottlefeeding with local foster homes.

They have all been tentatively named after varieties of beans: Pinto Bean, Lupini Bean, Lima Bean and Garbanzo bean.

Shaw said the Maple Ridge SPCA is now seeking donations of orphaned kitten nursing bottles, powdered kitten replacement milks, Snuggle Safe heating pads, donations towards their recovery and baby receiving blanket to help with the cats’ care.