Two men sent to hospital following stabbing incident in St. Catharines

One man is in hospital and another is in police custody, following a stabbing in St. Catharines.

Niagara Regional Police say they were called to a reported stabbing in the area of Chetwood Street and Lloyd Street just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a 30-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries while a 51-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators allege the two men were involved in an altercation.

Chad McCrae, 51, of Welland has been charged with aggravated assault.

He is scheduled to have a bail hearing on Friday.