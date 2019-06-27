Two men sent to hospital following stabbing incident in St. Catharines
One man is in hospital and another is in police custody, following a stabbing in St. Catharines.
Niagara Regional Police say they were called to a reported stabbing in the area of Chetwood Street and Lloyd Street just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say a 30-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries while a 51-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators allege the two men were involved in an altercation.
Chad McCrae, 51, of Welland has been charged with aggravated assault.
He is scheduled to have a bail hearing on Friday.
