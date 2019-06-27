Canada
June 27, 2019 5:29 pm

Guelph brewer John Sleeman named to the Order of Canada

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Sleeman Breweries founder John Sleeman (right) and former Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Jeff Leal.

Jeff Leal / Twitter
Gov. Gen. Julie Payette has named Guelph brewer John Sleeman among the 83 new appointments to the Order of Canada.

The announcement was made on Thursday.

The founder of Sleeman Breweries is being recognized “for establishing one of Canada’s most successful breweries, and for his exemplary community involvement.”

Sleeman launched the brewery in 1988 using family recipes that date back to the mid-1800s.

The company was sold to Japan’s Sapporo Breweries in 2006 for $400 million. Sleeman remained on as CEO until 2010 and is now the company’s chairman.

Sleeman recently took another page out of his family’s history book after opening Spring Mill Distilleries this year.

