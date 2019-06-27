Man who pleaded guilty in fatal Maple Ridge hit-and-run sentenced to 6.5 years in prison
A man who pleaded guilty in a fatal hit-and-run involving a motorcyclist has been handed a sentence of six-and-a-half years in prison.
Laura Jeglum-Woycheshen, 48, was riding her motorcycle along Lougheed Highway on Sept. 14, 2017, when Ryan Lowe’s vehicle crossed the centre line and struck her.
WATCH: (Aired Oct. 23, 2018) Guilty plea in fatal hit-and-run
Last year, Lowe pleaded guilty to four charges, including impairment causing death and failure to remain at the scene.
Jeglum-Worcheshen’s son Robert Jeglum said justice was served with Thursday’s sentencing, but it doesn’t take away the pain his family feels each day.
“I’ll never get to have my mom back,” he said. “My brothers will never get to give her a hug. My kids will never get to feel their grandma again.”
READ MORE: Man arrested for 2017 hit and run of motorcycle rider in Maple Ridge
Prior to sentencing, provincial court judge Patricia Janzen said Lowe had very little recollection of the collision and witnesses reported him driving away from the scene with a flat tire and sparks flying. He then told police his vehicle had been stolen.
Two others were injured in the collision.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.