Man who pleaded guilty in fatal Maple Ridge hit-and-run sentenced to 6.5 years in prison

A man who pleaded guilty in a fatal hit-and-run involving a motorcyclist has been handed a sentence of six-and-a-half years in prison.

Laura Jeglum-Woycheshen, 48, was riding her motorcycle along Lougheed Highway on Sept. 14, 2017, when Ryan Lowe’s vehicle crossed the centre line and struck her.

Last year, Lowe pleaded guilty to four charges, including impairment causing death and failure to remain at the scene.

Jeglum-Worcheshen’s son Robert Jeglum said justice was served with Thursday’s sentencing, but it doesn’t take away the pain his family feels each day.

“I’ll never get to have my mom back,” he said. “My brothers will never get to give her a hug. My kids will never get to feel their grandma again.”

Prior to sentencing, provincial court judge Patricia Janzen said Lowe had very little recollection of the collision and witnesses reported him driving away from the scene with a flat tire and sparks flying. He then told police his vehicle had been stolen.

Two others were injured in the collision.