Accused in fatal Maple Ridge hit-and-run pleads guilty to 4 charges

Ryan Lowe has pleaded guilty to four of eight charges, including impaired driving causing death and failing to remain at the scene, in connection with a fatal hit-and-run involving a motorcyclist.

“Just happy there’s somebody that they got for it, it’s not going to go unsolved,” said Brent, the son of victim of Laura Jeglum-Woycheshen.

“I don’t know if it ever will bring any relief, really cause it doesn’t matter, nothing will ever bring her back.”

Lowe, 33, also pleaded guilty making a false report and impaired driving causing bodily harm in connection to two other victims, who survived.

“This is the first time I’ve ever seen him so it was definitely hard at first because now you put a face to the person that ran from the scene and just kind of left my mom there on her own,” son Robert Jeglum said.

Jeglum-Woycheshen was riding her motorcycle when she was struck and killed by an oncoming car in Maple Ridge on Sept. 14, 2017.

Early in the case, investigators found an abandoned Pontiac Sunfire they believed was involved. Officers spent the next five months sifting through hundreds of hours of surveillance video to identify a suspect.

The judge has ordered a psychiatric report.

Lowe is not in custody.

A sentencing date will be set on Oct. 30.

Lowe is expected to be sentenced early next year.