Traffic
June 27, 2019 2:39 pm

New tunnel will serve as third link between Quebec City and Lévis

By Staff The Canadian Press

The tunnel will connect Quebec City to Lévis.

Jean-Vincent Verville/Global News
A A

The Quebec government announced Thursday that a tunnel will be built to link Quebec City and Lévis.

The infrastructure will not serve neighbouring Île d’Orléans, but the government said in a statement that work will continue on a new cable-stayed bridge for the area.

READ MORE: Experts say Third Link in Quebec City will just cause more traffic

Story continues below

The tunnel emerged as the best option following the results of various studies, including a multi-criteria analysis which looked at several factors like transport, traffic, the environment and the economy.

The preferred corridor for the new tunnel is in the extension of the Félix-Leclerc Highway (Highway 40), on the north side, to join the Jean-Lesage Highway (Highway 20) in the Lallemand Road sector in Lévis.

The Transport Ministry launched a call for tenders Thursday to conduct an environmental impact study and other studies. The province is aiming to break ground on the project no later than October 2022.

WATCH: Quebec transport minister, Montreal mayor ride Metro’s orange line

Transport Minister François Bonnardel explained in a statement that the tunnel option “avoids increasing traffic on Île d’Orléans, does not affect the navigation of the seaway and (…) does not cause any delay for the commissioning of a new bridge for Île d’Orléans.”

The approximate length of the route is nine kilometers, including tunnel approaches. The estimated project costs have not yet been announced.

READ MORE: Montreal, Quebec City to get new tramway systems

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Francois Bonnardel
Highway 20
Highway 40
Levis
Quebec City
Quebec City drivers
Quebec City tunnel
Quebec Third Link
Quebec Transport Ministry
Third Link
Transports Quebec
Troisieme Lien

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.