New tunnel will serve as third link between Quebec City and Lévis

The Quebec government announced Thursday that a tunnel will be built to link Quebec City and Lévis.

The infrastructure will not serve neighbouring Île d’Orléans, but the government said in a statement that work will continue on a new cable-stayed bridge for the area.

The tunnel emerged as the best option following the results of various studies, including a multi-criteria analysis which looked at several factors like transport, traffic, the environment and the economy.

The preferred corridor for the new tunnel is in the extension of the Félix-Leclerc Highway (Highway 40), on the north side, to join the Jean-Lesage Highway (Highway 20) in the Lallemand Road sector in Lévis.

The Transport Ministry launched a call for tenders Thursday to conduct an environmental impact study and other studies. The province is aiming to break ground on the project no later than October 2022.

Transport Minister François Bonnardel explained in a statement that the tunnel option “avoids increasing traffic on Île d’Orléans, does not affect the navigation of the seaway and (…) does not cause any delay for the commissioning of a new bridge for Île d’Orléans.”

The approximate length of the route is nine kilometers, including tunnel approaches. The estimated project costs have not yet been announced.

