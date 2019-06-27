Saskatchewan Roughriders profit $1.4M in 2018-19

The Saskatchewan Roughriders said hosting the 2018 West semifinal added $800,000 profit to the team’s bottom line in 2018-19.

Details were released Wednesday at the team’s annual general meeting.

Saskatchewan posted a 12-6 record in 2018 to finish second in the West Division standings. The club hosted the conference semifinal, losing 23-18 to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Roughriders said total profit for the year was just over $1.4 million, up from $781,000 the previous year.

Total gross revenues were $40.4 million, compared to $37.3 million the previous year.

Ticket sales account for $17.2 million in revenue, with the Riders leading the league in tickets sold per game at 30,357.

The Riders said they continue to be the benchmark for merchandising, outselling all the other CFL teams.

Merchandise revenue totalled $6.8 million, led by jersey sales and an increase in the sales of ladies clothing, the team said.

The Riders’ board of directors elected Eric Dillion and Greg Yuel as new members. Dillon is the CEO of Conexus Credit Union while Yuel is the president/CEO at PIC Investment Group Inc.

Randy Beattie was elected as the new board chairman while Barry Clarke remains vice-chairman.

— With files from the Canadian Press