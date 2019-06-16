Saskatchewan Roughriders QB Collaros on 6-game injured list following high hit
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have placed quarterback Zach Collaros on the six-game injured list.
Roughriders coach Craig Dickenson confirmed the move at Sunday’s practice.
Details on Collaros’s injury have not been disclosed.
Collaros was hurt in the first quarter of the Roughriders’ CFL season opener at Hamilton on Thursday after taking a high hit from Tiger-Cats linebacker Simoni Lawrence.
Backup quarterback Cody Fajardo replaced Collaros and went off limping later in the game, but returned to practice on Sunday.
Lawrence was given a 25-yard penalty on the play for roughing the passer
