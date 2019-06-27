Cessna plane crashes at Parkland Airport west of Edmonton

A Cessna plane crashed at a small regional airport west of Edmonton Thursday morning, flipping on its roof.

RCMP said the crash happened at 8:44 a.m. at the Parkland Airport (CPL6), located southeast of Spruce Grove near the Enoch Cree First Nation.

A resident who lives near the airport said they saw the plane upside-down on the runway, surrounded by emergency vehicles, including police, ambulances and fire trucks.

The Transportation Safety Board said a Cessna 140 with two people inside was landing when it “nosed over,” which the TSB said is similar to a vehicle getting into a fender bender.

No one was injured and RCMP said no fuel leaked from the overturned plane, however the runway was temporarily closed and planes were being diverted 30 kilometres north to the Villeneuve Airport.

The airport is home to the Edmonton Flying Club. Private and recreational pilots also fly out of the single-runway airstrip.

Gerald Morgan, manager of the flying club, said it wasn’t their plane involved in the crash, but they helped to move the aircraft off the runway.

Morgan said both people in the plane were fine, and the runway reopened around 11 a.m.

Another resident said she was told by RCMP that a flying student was landing when the plane flipped on the runway.

The Transportation Safety Board said it would be following up on some details, but no formal investigation would be launched due to the minor nature of the crash.