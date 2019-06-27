680 CJOB debuts a new live stream to access Winnipeg Blue Bombers games

Starting with tonight’s home opener vs the Edmonton Eskimos, Winnipeg Blue Bomber fans will have another option for catching the game broadcast with Bob Irving and Doug Brown. 680 CJOB has entered into a working agreement with leanStream.

Some of the added features of the leanStream player include a countdown to the start of the broadcast of the upcoming game, a look ahead to the game the following week, and a past events archive in the bottom left hand corner for fans who may have missed a broadcast from this season, or want to hear it again.

And Blue Bomber fans will still be able to access the broadcast via Radio Player Canada, the listen live component at http://www.cjob.com and of course on the AM Radio dial at 680.

