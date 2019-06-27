Crime
‘Considerable amount’ of money reportedly stolen from armoured truck in West Island: police

Montreal police are investigating the alleged robbery of an armoured truck in the West Island on Wednesday night.

The alleged incident happened just before 9 p.m.

The truck, which police say was transporting a large sum of money, was reportedly parked outside Galeries des Sources in Dollard-Des Ormeaux.

Police say a thief broke in and took the money from inside the vehicle while the workers were outside.

They add that a considerable amount of money was reported stolen but could not confirm an exact amount.

No arrests have been made.

