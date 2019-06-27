Guns and $137K worth of drugs seized from downtown Calgary home: police
Calgary police say multiple guns and $137,000 worth of drugs were seized from a home in the downtown core earlier this week.
Members of the Calgary Police Service’s tactical unit searched a residence in the 1000 block of 15 Avenue Southwest on Monday.
According to police, officers recovered:
- $177,850 in Canadian currency
- $100,600 in counterfeit U.S. currency
- Six handguns
- One sawed-off shotgun
- One rifle
- Several firearm suppressors
- 5,000 fentanyl pills
- More than 500 grams of methamphetamine
- A small amount of cocaine, LSD and psilocybin
- Items relating to credit card and identification fraud
- A stolen 2017 Land Rover
- A stolen Harley Davidson motorcycle
The investigation was launched after police say officers were alerted to a suspicious package being shipped to a Calgary home.
“The package was examined, and the item was determined to be a firearm solvent trap, which can easily be modified into a firearm suppressor,” CPS explained in a Thursday news release.
Calgary police arrested two people.
Shaun Alexander Folk, 42, of Calgary, and Erika Anne Hyndman, 29, of Calgary, face a total of 84 offences.
Hyndman is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, while Folk is scheduled to appear on July 4.
