Guns and $137K worth of drugs seized from downtown Calgary home: police

By Online Reporter  Global News
Calgary police display items seized during the investigation by the guns and gangs unit.

Calgary police display items seized during the investigation by the guns and gangs unit.

Calgary police display items seized during the investigation by the guns and gangs unit.

Calgary police display items seized during the investigation by the guns and gangs unit.

Calgary police say multiple guns and $137,000 worth of drugs were seized from a home in the downtown core earlier this week.

Members of the Calgary Police Service’s tactical unit searched a residence in the 1000 block of 15 Avenue Southwest on Monday.

According to police, officers recovered:

  • $177,850 in Canadian currency
  • $100,600 in counterfeit U.S. currency
  • Six handguns
  • One sawed-off shotgun
  • One rifle
  • Several firearm suppressors
  • 5,000 fentanyl pills
  • More than 500 grams of methamphetamine
  • A small amount of cocaine, LSD and psilocybin
  • Items relating to credit card and identification fraud
  • A stolen 2017 Land Rover
  • A stolen Harley Davidson motorcycle

The investigation was launched after police say officers were alerted to a suspicious package being shipped to a Calgary home.

“The package was examined, and the item was determined to be a firearm solvent trap, which can easily be modified into a firearm suppressor,” CPS explained in a Thursday news release.

Calgary police arrested two people.

Shaun Alexander Folk, 42, of Calgary, and Erika Anne Hyndman, 29, of Calgary, face a total of 84 offences.

Hyndman is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, while Folk is scheduled to appear on July 4.

