Guns and $137K worth of drugs seized from downtown Calgary home: police

Calgary police say multiple guns and $137,000 worth of drugs were seized from a home in the downtown core earlier this week.

Members of the Calgary Police Service’s tactical unit searched a residence in the 1000 block of 15 Avenue Southwest on Monday.

According to police, officers recovered:

$177,850 in Canadian currency

$100,600 in counterfeit U.S. currency

Six handguns

One sawed-off shotgun

One rifle

Several firearm suppressors

5,000 fentanyl pills

More than 500 grams of methamphetamine

A small amount of cocaine, LSD and psilocybin

Items relating to credit card and identification fraud

A stolen 2017 Land Rover

A stolen Harley Davidson motorcycle

The investigation was launched after police say officers were alerted to a suspicious package being shipped to a Calgary home.

“The package was examined, and the item was determined to be a firearm solvent trap, which can easily be modified into a firearm suppressor,” CPS explained in a Thursday news release.

Calgary police arrested two people.

Shaun Alexander Folk, 42, of Calgary, and Erika Anne Hyndman, 29, of Calgary, face a total of 84 offences.

Hyndman is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, while Folk is scheduled to appear on July 4.