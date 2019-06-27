Winnipeg woman dead after crash near Gympsumville, Man.

A Winnipeg woman is dead after the vehicle she was driving went off the road last Thursday.

Gypsumville RCMP said they responded to the crash on Provincial Road 513, about eight kilometres north of Big Rock Campground. There, they found a vehicle had gone off the road and crashed.

Gypsumville is about 230 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

The driver, 62, was pronounced dead on scene. Three passengers, a 51-year-old man from Fairford, a 49-year-old woman from Winnipeg and a 37-year-old man from Winnipeg, were not seriously hurt, although the 37-year-old man was taken to hospital.

RCMP say the investigation continues.