Canadian warships buzzed by Chinese fighter jets in international waters

A report says two Chinese fighter jets buzzed a Canadian warship operating in international waters in the East China Sea.

The news comes at a time of heightened tension between Beijing and Ottawa.

Canadian Global Affairs Institute fellow Matthew Fisher wrote in a column on the website of the think tank that the Su-30 fighters flew within 300 metres of the bow of the frigate HMCS Regina on Monday.

Fisher, who was aboard the ship, said that although the display was more aggressive than previous encounters between the Canadian Navy and Chinese warplanes, it was not considered dangerous.

He added in a tweet that Canadian naval ships were “shadowed” by Chinese vessels for roughly 4,000 miles as they sailed from Vietnam across the South China Sea, the Strait of Taiwan and into the East China Sea.

China was incensed by Canada’s arrest of Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Chinese tech giant Huawei, in December at the request of the U.S.

It has arrested since two Canadians for alleged spying and this week suspended imports of Canadian meat products.