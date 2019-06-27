Youth-led social enterprise now selling honey products at Halifax Seaport Farmer’s Market

A group of young beekeepers from the program BEEA Honey With Heart at Family SOS is now selling honey and hand soap at the Halifax Seaport Farmers’ Market.

Family SOS is a local non-profit that delivers child and youth-centered programming to families from marginalized communities in Halifax Regional Municipality.

Youths in BEEA are learning everything there is to know about the practice of beekeeping.

“I could tell you literally everything, from the bee anatomy to what you need to do to make sure they don’t swarm, all the good stuff that you need to know about bees,” said Martina Redden a BEEA program participant.

Redden says she’s participated in business and marketing workshops, a few of the many skill development opportunities woven into the program.

Participants are involved in all aspects of getting their products to market, from maintaining community garden hives to collecting the honey and packaging it for sale.

The proceeds from this initiative will go back into the program and also fund scholarships for participants and youth in the community.