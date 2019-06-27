Gas prices rise by 4.2 cents in N.B. ahead of Canada Day long weekend
Expect to see a larger price at the pumps when you go to fill up your vehicle this Canada Day long weekend.
On Thursday the New Brunswick Energy and Utilities Board set a new price maximum for gas prices in the province.
The price has risen by 4.2 cents to a new price of $1.242 per litre.
Diesel prices have also risen, this time by 2.6 cents.
The new price maximum for Diesel is now $1.305 cents per litre.
