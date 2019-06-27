Economy
June 27, 2019 6:23 am
Updated: June 27, 2019 6:24 am

Gas prices rise by 4.2 cents in N.B. ahead of Canada Day long weekend

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

A gas pump is pictured in North Vancouver on April 17, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
A A

Expect to see a larger price at the pumps when you go to fill up your vehicle this Canada Day long weekend.

On Thursday the New Brunswick Energy and Utilities Board set a new price maximum for gas prices in the province.

The price has risen by 4.2 cents to a new price of $1.242 per litre.

READ MORE: N.B. sends controversial carbon tax stickers to gas stations across the province

Diesel prices have also risen, this time by 2.6 cents.

The new price maximum for Diesel is now $1.305 cents per litre.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canada Day
Canada Day long weekend
Gas Prices
New Brunswick
New Brunswick gas
New Brunswick gas prices

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.