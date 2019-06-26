Coroner’s inquest into Saskatoon police-involved death reaches day 3

The coroner’s inquest looking closer into the death of Joshua Megeney continued Wednesday for day three with an officer who was in the Saskatoon home when Megeney was shot.

The 28-year-old from Medicine Hat, Alta., was found dead from what Saskatoon police said was a bullet to the head following a seven-hour standoff in October 2016.

Const. Joel Lalonde is a member of the tactical support unit and was called to the Avenue Q home for what started out as a break-and-enter.

He remembered Megeney saying the incident would come to an end after Megeney had a phone call with his mother.

A six-member jury asked the constable questions as to how police could better handle these situations in the future.

When asked about basic negotiations training and a full-time tactical team, Lalonde said both of those changes would help.

A police use of force expert also provided evidence to the jury.

The Saskatchewan Police Commission’s Murray Roe said police forces across the province use the “Saskatchewan use of force model” to determine what level of force is needed for a given situation.

He said the model considers all factors in a situation and what extent of force police officers should take.

Roe said if officers perceive that if their or someone’s life is at risk, the model said lethal use of force is reasonable.

On Oct. 6, 2016, police were called to 501 Avenue Q North for what was first reported as a break-and-enter.

According to testimony from Const. Jesse Jackson and Const. Blake Atkinson on Tuesday, officers cleared the home and found Megeney had barricaded himself in a room on the top floor.

All officers who were in the home that have been on the stand have said communication between police and Megeney wasn’t clear with the door closed and Megeney standing towards the back of the room.

The officers battered the door down, leaving an eight-to-12-inch gap in the doorway to make contact with the Alberta man.

Jackson, Atkinson and Lalonde all saw Megeney holding a long gun through the gap in the door.

Atkinson said that’s when Megeney made the comment about making a phone call to his mother before lowering his head to aim through the gun.

Atkinson said he feared for his life and fired his gun twice without aiming. Both of those rounds went into the ceiling.

Jackson said Megeney ducked his head away when he heard the gunfire and shortly after pulled the gun up and aimed at police again.

Jackson said that’s when he shot at Megeney and saw the man fall.

Sgt. Ken Kane was the team leader for this call and is expected to take the stand later this week.

The inquest is expected to be done by Friday with the jury deciding the cause and medical reason for Megeney’s death as well as making recommendations to prevent similar deaths.