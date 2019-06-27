Hamilton Bulldogs ready for 2019 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft

The Hamilton Bulldogs are all set for the Canadian Hockey League Import Draft.

The Dogs hold the 20th and 80th overall selections in the two-round, online draft, which begins at 11:00 a.m. EST Thursday.

The Western Hockey League’s Swift Current Broncos hold the No. 1 overall pick.

Hamilton also holds the rights to forward Jan Jenik and defenceman Philip Broberg, who were drafted sixth and 54th overall, respectively, in the 2018 Import Draft.

Jenik, an Arizona Coyotes draft pick, recorded 30 points in 27 games with the Dogs after a mid-season trade from the Flint Firebirds.

Broberg has not appeared in the OHL and is playing in Sweded’s second professional division.