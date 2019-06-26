Evacuation alert lifted for Sunshine Coast wildfire

An evacuation alert for seven homes threatened by the Cecil Road wildfire near Pender Harbour was lifted on Wednesday morning.

The Sunshine Coast Regional District said its emergency operations centre remained in close contact with fire officials about the situation.

On the Sunshine Coast today, where an evacuation order for the Cecil Hill wildfire has been rescinded. ⁦@GlobalBC⁩ pic.twitter.com/K4V3kmfqKA — Nadia Stewart (@nadia_stewart) June 26, 2019

The Cecil Hill fire is burning above Madeira Park just outside of Pender Harbour, and was spotted around 5 p.m. Monday. It is believed to be human-caused.

As of Wednesday, the fire was measured at nine hectares in size. Fire officials say most of the fire’s growth occurred on Monday, but it was more accurately mapped on Tuesday.

Fire information officer Marg Drysdale said there were 47 personnel on the ground Wednesday, along with three helicopters.

Much calmer today. Last update from the coastal fire centre: quiet fire behaviour; rolling ground fire. Conditions are favourable for crews today @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/X8Td8v7zig — Nadia Stewart (@nadia_stewart) June 26, 2019

Multiple water bombers had spent much of Tuesday attacking the fire, but Drysdale said they would not be tasked to the fire Wednesday unless needed.

She said crews have also benefited from a change in the weather.

“The fire did get some precipitation overnight, which is really good for our folks because they can get some good solid work done. It’s cloudy and cool in the area of the fire, so again, that’s good news for us.”

Drysdale said crews had also manged to get a hose lay set up around half of the fire, which is burning in steep, forested terrain.