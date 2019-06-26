Police still seeking public’s help to find Kitchener stabbing suspect
Waterloo Regional Police are once again asking for the public’s help in finding a man who is wanted in connection with a stabbing in downtown Kitchener.
Officers were called to a home in the area of Irvin and Lancaster streets on May 29 for reports of an altercation.
Police said two men who knew each other got into a fight that ended with one of them being stabbed.
A 38-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
An arrest warrant was issued for 35-year-old Jesse Nartey, and police are still trying to track him down.
Anyone who sees Nartey is asked to call 911 immediately and not approach him as he is considered armed and dangerous.
Information on his whereabouts can be left with police at 519-570-9777 or anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
