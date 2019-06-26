Former Halifax-area teacher accused of sexual assault charged with breaching release conditions

Halifax Regional Police charged a man with two counts of breach of an undertaking on Wednesday.

At approximately 9:15 p.m. on Monday, police responded to a report that Jaddus Joseph Poirier, 77, had breached his court-imposed conditions at an address in the city.

Poirier is a former teacher who faces numerous charges related to alleged sexual assaults involving youths in the 1980s and ’90s. He is currently awaiting trial regarding those charges and has been released on the condition that he not have contact or communication with anyone under the age of 18.

READ MORE: Former Halifax-area teacher facing 16 charges related to decades-old alleged sexual assaults

While responding to the alleged incident on Monday, police say the officer determined the man had engaged in a conversation with a youth.

He was arrested by officers without incident at a residence in Halifax at approximately 4:45 p.m.

Poirier appeared in court the next day.