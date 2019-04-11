Former Halifax-area teacher facing 16 charges related to decades-old alleged sexual assault

A former Halifax-area teacher is facing 16 charges in relation to alleged sexual assaults involving students from the 1970s to 1990s.

Jaddus Joseph Poirier, 77, was arrested Wednesday in Halifax. He is facing three counts of gross indecency, six counts of sexual assault, three counts of sexual exploitation and two counts of each of sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

Those charges were in the criminal codes that were in effect at the time the alleged offences occurred.

Police say their investigation began in October 2016 after several victims came forward to report historical sexual assaults from the 1970s to 1990s at different locations in the Halifax region.

Halifax Regional Police say the charges announced Thursday involve three victims, who were youths at the time of the alleged offences. They add that Poirier was “in a position of trust in relation to the victims as a teacher.”

Police will not be releasing any further details to protect the identity of the victims.

“The investigation is ongoing, and we encourage anyone who is the victim of sexual assault to contact police,” police said in a news release.

“We want victims to know they will not be judged and will be treated with compassion, dignity and respect throughout the entire investigative process.”

Poirier is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Thursday.

More to come.