Gas leak forces downtown Hamilton street to shut down

Police and firefighters have been called to a gas leak in downtown Hamilton.

Catharine Street North between Rebecca Street and King William Street was shut down shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Hamilton Police Constable Lorraine Edwards tells CHML News a gas line was severed during a construction dig where a new green space is being developed.

HPS advising: Road closure on Catherine Street N between Rebecca and King William due to a Gas leak. @HamiltonFireDep is on scene. Please avoid area. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) June 26, 2019

No evacuations have been ordered and there are no injuries.

