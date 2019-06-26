Gas leak forces downtown Hamilton street to shut down
Police and firefighters have been called to a gas leak in downtown Hamilton.
Catharine Street North between Rebecca Street and King William Street was shut down shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Hamilton Police Constable Lorraine Edwards tells CHML News a gas line was severed during a construction dig where a new green space is being developed.
No evacuations have been ordered and there are no injuries.
