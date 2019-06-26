Canada
June 26, 2019 3:01 pm

Gas leak forces downtown Hamilton street to shut down

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

Hamilton firefighters have been called to a gas leak in the downtown core.

Don Mitchell / Global News
A A

Police and firefighters have been called to a gas leak in downtown Hamilton.

Catharine Street North between Rebecca Street and King William Street was shut down shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Hamilton Police Constable Lorraine Edwards tells CHML News a gas line was severed during a construction dig where a new green space is being developed.

No evacuations have been ordered and there are no injuries.

READ MORE: Gas leak in Montreal’s south shore forces hundreds of evacuations, closure of St-Hubert airport

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Catharine Street North
Gas Leak
gas leak in downtown Hamilton
Hamilton firefighters
Hamilton gas leak
Hamilton Police
king william street
Rebecca Street

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.