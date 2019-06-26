Korn drops new single, ‘You’ll Never Find Me’

Korn has proved it’s Here to Stay as the band has just announced its 13th studio album and released an accompanying single.

You’ll Never Find Me dropped on Wednesday morning and serves as the lead single for Korn’s upcoming record, The Nothing, which is currently slated for a Sept. 13 release through Roadrunner Records/Elektra.

The Nothing is the first piece of original music by Korn since the band’s last album, The Serenity of Suffering (2016), which debuted at the No. 4 spot on the Billboard 200 upon release.

After producing their last effort, Nick Raskulinecz is set to return to work the five-piece’s upcoming album.

The release of The Nothing came along with a harrowing and slightly unsettling “visualizer” produced by Chris Schoenman.

In regards to what The Nothing means, frontman Jonathan Davis issued an official statement, as reported by Rolling Stone.

He said: “Deep within our Earth lives an extraordinary force. Very few are aware of the magnitude and significance of this place where good/evil, dark/light, bliss/torment, loss/gain and hope/despair all exist as one — pulling at us every moment of our lives.”

“It’s not something we can choose to navigate, but rather an awareness of this ‘presence’ that surrounds us with every breath, as if we are being watched at every moment,” he continued.

“It’s the place where black and white energies attach themselves to our souls and shape our emotion, choices, perspective and ultimately our very existence,” he added. “There is a miraculous and small realm within this vortex, and it’s the only place where balance between these dynamic and polarizing forces exists — where the soul finds its refuge.

“Welcome to… The Nothing.”

The Nothing is now available for pre-order through the official Korn website.

The Nothing tracklist

1. The End Begins

2. Cold

3. You’ll Never Find Me

4. The Darkness Is Revealing

5. Idiosyncrasy

6. The Seduction of Indulgence

7. Finally Free

8. Can You Hear Me

9. The Ringmaster

10. Gravity of Discomfort

11. H@rd3r

12. This Loss

13. Surrender to Failure

You’ll Never Find Me is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Before releasing The Nothing, Korn is scheduled for an extensive North American co-headlining tour with Seattle-based grunge icons Alice in Chains throughout the summer.

The group is joined by Floridian rock outfit Underoath and will stop in Toronto for their only Canadian performance on Aug. 14.

North American co-headlining summer tour with Alice in Chains and Underoath

** Toronto date has been bolded **

July 18 — Del Valle, Texas @ Austin360 Amphitheatre

July 20 — The Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

July 21 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

July 23 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

July 25 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 26 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

July 28 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

July 30 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 31 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 2 — Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 3 — Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 6 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health

Aug. 7 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 9 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 10 — Hartford, Conn. @ XFINITY Theatre

Aug. 11 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Aug. 13 — Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug. 14 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage*

Aug. 16 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 17 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion

Aug. 18 — Cincinnati, Ohio. @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 20 — Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Aug. 21 — Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 23 — Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 25 — Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

Aug. 27 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheatre

Aug. 30 — Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Aug. 31 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak@Chin Pavilion

Sept. 2 — Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 4 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

