Korn drops new single, ‘You’ll Never Find Me’
Korn has proved it’s Here to Stay as the band has just announced its 13th studio album and released an accompanying single.
You’ll Never Find Me dropped on Wednesday morning and serves as the lead single for Korn’s upcoming record, The Nothing, which is currently slated for a Sept. 13 release through Roadrunner Records/Elektra.
The Nothing is the first piece of original music by Korn since the band’s last album, The Serenity of Suffering (2016), which debuted at the No. 4 spot on the Billboard 200 upon release.
After producing their last effort, Nick Raskulinecz is set to return to work the five-piece’s upcoming album.
The release of The Nothing came along with a harrowing and slightly unsettling “visualizer” produced by Chris Schoenman.
In regards to what The Nothing means, frontman Jonathan Davis issued an official statement, as reported by Rolling Stone.
He said: “Deep within our Earth lives an extraordinary force. Very few are aware of the magnitude and significance of this place where good/evil, dark/light, bliss/torment, loss/gain and hope/despair all exist as one — pulling at us every moment of our lives.”
“It’s not something we can choose to navigate, but rather an awareness of this ‘presence’ that surrounds us with every breath, as if we are being watched at every moment,” he continued.
“It’s the place where black and white energies attach themselves to our souls and shape our emotion, choices, perspective and ultimately our very existence,” he added. “There is a miraculous and small realm within this vortex, and it’s the only place where balance between these dynamic and polarizing forces exists — where the soul finds its refuge.
“Welcome to… The Nothing.”
The Nothing is now available for pre-order through the official Korn website.
The Nothing tracklist
1. The End Begins
2. Cold
3. You’ll Never Find Me
4. The Darkness Is Revealing
5. Idiosyncrasy
6. The Seduction of Indulgence
7. Finally Free
8. Can You Hear Me
9. The Ringmaster
10. Gravity of Discomfort
11. H@rd3r
12. This Loss
13. Surrender to Failure
You’ll Never Find Me is now available on all major streaming platforms.
Before releasing The Nothing, Korn is scheduled for an extensive North American co-headlining tour with Seattle-based grunge icons Alice in Chains throughout the summer.
The group is joined by Floridian rock outfit Underoath and will stop in Toronto for their only Canadian performance on Aug. 14.
North American co-headlining summer tour with Alice in Chains and Underoath
** Toronto date has been bolded **
July 18 — Del Valle, Texas @ Austin360 Amphitheatre
July 20 — The Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
July 21 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
July 23 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
July 25 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 26 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
July 28 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
July 30 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
July 31 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 2 — Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 3 — Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 6 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health
Aug. 7 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 9 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Aug. 10 — Hartford, Conn. @ XFINITY Theatre
Aug. 11 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Aug. 13 — Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Aug. 14 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage*
Aug. 16 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
Aug. 17 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion
Aug. 18 — Cincinnati, Ohio. @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 20 — Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Aug. 21 — Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 23 — Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 25 — Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center
Aug. 27 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheatre
Aug. 30 — Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
Aug. 31 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak@Chin Pavilion
Sept. 2 — Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 4 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
