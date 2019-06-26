Child killed after being struck by vehicle in Vancouver Island driveway

Police on Vancouver Island are investigating the death of a child who was struck by a vehicle in a driveway on Tuesday.

According to the Shawnigan Lake RCMP, officers were called to the home on Maynard Avenue in Cobble Hill shortly before noon.

READ MORE: ‘I have no words’ — More than 150 trucks form memorial convoy for Nanaimo boy killed while cycling

They arrived to find B.C. Ambulance Service paramedics and fire crews already on scene attempting life-saving efforts. Tragically, the child died of their injuries.

WATCH: Massive convoy of trucks to honour boy killed while cycling

Police said the driver remained on scene and was co-operating with officers, adding that early evidence suggests the driver wasn’t impaired.

Shawnigan Lake RCMP and the Vancouver Island Integrated Collision Analyst and Reconstructionist Services are both investigating, along with the B.C. Coroners Service.

READ MORE: Victoria middle school teen dead after tree falls at campground near Sooke

Police said victim services workers have visited the home and are providing support for the traumatized family.

The age and gender of the victim remains unclear.