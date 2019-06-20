Victoria middle school teen dead after tree falls at campground near Sooke
The BC Coroner’s Service has confirmed a teenage boy has died after a tree fell at a camp on Vancouver Island.
The tree fell at Camp Barnard close to Sooke on Wednesday, shortly after 3 p.m.
A second person was transported to hospital by ground ambulance in critical but stable condition, said the BC Ambulance Service.
The Greater Victoria School District No. 61 confirmed in a statement that a student from Lansdowne Middle School in B.C.’s capital died suddenly on a field trip.
The school district has dispatched a critical incident response team to help students, families and staffers.
Counsellors have also been made available at Lansdowne Middle School for anyone who needs assistance following the incident.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.