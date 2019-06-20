Victoria middle school teen dead after tree falls at campground near Sooke

The BC Coroner’s Service has confirmed a teenage boy has died after a tree fell at a camp on Vancouver Island.

The tree fell at Camp Barnard close to Sooke on Wednesday, shortly after 3 p.m.

A second person was transported to hospital by ground ambulance in critical but stable condition, said the BC Ambulance Service.

It is with great sadness that we share this letter on behalf of our Superintendent. pic.twitter.com/m1jwiOCk8K — Greater Victoria SD (@sd61schools) June 20, 2019

The Greater Victoria School District No. 61 confirmed in a statement that a student from Lansdowne Middle School in B.C.’s capital died suddenly on a field trip.

The school district has dispatched a critical incident response team to help students, families and staffers.

Counsellors have also been made available at Lansdowne Middle School for anyone who needs assistance following the incident.