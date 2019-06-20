Canada
June 20, 2019 12:02 am
Updated: June 20, 2019 12:03 am

Victoria middle school teen dead after tree falls at campground near Sooke

By Reporter  CKNW

Camp Barnard located in Otter Point, just west of Sooke on Vancouver Island

Global News
A A

The BC Coroner’s Service has confirmed a teenage boy has died after a tree fell at a camp on Vancouver Island.

The tree fell at Camp Barnard close to Sooke on Wednesday, shortly after 3 p.m.

A second person was transported to hospital by ground ambulance in critical but stable condition, said the BC Ambulance Service.

The Greater Victoria School District No. 61 confirmed in a statement that a student from Lansdowne Middle School in B.C.’s capital died suddenly on a field trip.

The school district has dispatched a critical incident response team to help students, families and staffers.

Counsellors have also been made available at Lansdowne Middle School for anyone who needs assistance following the incident.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Camp Barnard
camp barnard tree fall
campground
Langford
Sooke
sooke campground
teen dead sooke
tree fall camp barnard
Victoria

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.