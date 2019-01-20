‘I have no words’: More than 100 trucks form memorial convoy for Nanaimo boy killed while cycling

Linden Baglo loved trucks, loved the Canucks and loved the colour orange.

On Sunday, all three were on display in the form of a convoy mounted in honour of the Nanaimo eight-year-old, who was tragically killed while riding his bike on Jan. 6.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

Peter Fry, a friend of the boy’s stepfather, said the idea for the convoy was born when the two men were discussing the recent truck convoys in support of the energy industry.

“He mentioned something about whether anybody would do something for his little guy Linden,” said Fry.

“I thought, ‘You know what, I’ll try and do something for you, bud. You just let me know a time and place and I’ll get what I can get for you for support.'”

READ MORE: Alberta truck convoy in support of pipelines rolls through Red Deer

The support was overwhelming, with at least 115 trucks — dump trucks, big rigs, fire trucks and even a military vehicle — turning out to offer support.

Many were adorned with Canucks flags or the colour orange.

“He liked trucks and the Canucks, and we thought it would be a good idea to get everybody together to support the family,” said John Plumpton, another driver in the convoy.

He said Linden’s mom couldn’t believe the level of support.

“She’s just blown away.”

The massive convoy came together when the idea was posted to Facebook and quickly took on a life of its own.

“I have no words to say how it took off. I didn’t think there would be a lot of people that would want to support, we thought there would be maybe 15 or 20 guys who would want to show up,” said a visibly emotional Fry.

“It snowballed into a huge thing. From me, I can’t thank you guys from the bottom of my heart enough.”

READ MORE: Organizers worry truck convoy confusion could threaten pro-pipeline message

The trucks formed up and drove a large loop through Nanamio, before driving by the site of Linden’s memorial.

A GoFundMe campaign for Linden’s family has raised more than $40,000 in the two weeks since the fatal accident.

WATCH: Convoy confusion could threaten pro-pipeline message