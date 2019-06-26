Hamilton police investigating after racist graffiti found on east-end building
Hamilton police are investigating after racist graffiti was reportedly discovered spray-painted on a building that used to house a bowling alley in the city’s east end.
Police say that sometime in the last week, a racist slur and several phallic symbols were spray-painted on the Skyway Lanes building on Melvin Avenue.
READ MORE: Police make second arrest in connection with violent altercation at Hamilton Pride
The business closed down earlier this year.
Const. Jerome Stewart says the graffiti has been classified as a “suspected hate/bias incident.”
He says the Hamilton Police Service hate crime unit is now looking into the case.
There are currently no witnesses or suspects to the incident.
READ MORE: Suspects in Hamilton murder believed to be hiding in Peel Region: police
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Paul Corrigan at 905-546-5678.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.