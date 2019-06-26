Crime
Hamilton police investigating after racist graffiti found on east-end building

The hate crime unit has been called in after Hamilton police say racist graffiti was spray-painted on the doors of a recently closed bowling alley in the city’s east end.

Hamilton police are investigating after racist graffiti was reportedly discovered spray-painted on a building that used to house a bowling alley in the city’s east end.

Police say that sometime in the last week, a racist slur and several phallic symbols were spray-painted on the Skyway Lanes building on Melvin Avenue.

The business closed down earlier this year.

Const. Jerome Stewart says the graffiti has been classified as a “suspected hate/bias incident.”

He says the Hamilton Police Service hate crime unit is now looking into the case.

There are currently no witnesses or suspects to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Paul Corrigan at 905-546-5678.

