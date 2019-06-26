Crime
June 26, 2019 6:36 am

Halifax police investigating after alleged robbery near Dutch Village Road sends man to hospital

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a robbery that occurred in the area of Dutch Village Road and Main Avenue.

Halifax Regional police are investigating after a robbery in the area of Dutch Village Road and Main Avenue sent one man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say that at 11:30 p.m., on Tuesday officers responded to reports of a robbery that had occurred earlier in the evening at approximately 6:30 p.m.

The victim was walking down the street when two unknown men grabbed the victim from behind, removing a chain and medication.

The two men then fled on foot in an unknown direction. They’re described as white males with one of them wearing a black long sleeve shirt.

Officer says the victim sustained minor non-life-threatening injuries that were treated at hospital.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to call police at 902-490-5016 or to call Crime Stoppers.

