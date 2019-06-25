Robert Mueller to testify before House committees in open session July 17

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is set to testify before two House committes on July 17.

Chair of the House Judiciary committee, Jerrold Nadler, announced the hearings in a joint statement with House Intelligence Committee Chair, Adam Schiff in a tweet Tuesday evening.

According to the statement, Mueller has agreed to testify before both the House Judiciary Committee and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on July 17.

The statement says Mueller will testify in open session.

I am pleased to announce that @HouseJudiciary and House Intel will have Special Counsel Robert Mueller testify in open session on July 17, pursuant to a subpoena issued this evening. https://t.co/wR0CEVqpJC We look forward to having Mr. Mueller testify, as do all Americans. pic.twitter.com/UEKihMEYXI — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) June 26, 2019

“Americans have demanded to hear directly from the Special Counsel so they can understand what he and his team examined, uncovered, and determined about Russia’s attack on our democracy, the Trump campaign’s acceptance and use of that help, and President Trump and his associates’ obstruction of the investigation into that attack,” the joint statement reads.

Mueller’s report was completed in March, ending a 22-month investigation into ties between Russia and U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign team.

On May 29, Mueller announced he was officially closing the special investigation into Russian interference, and resigned as special counsel.

“We are formally closing the special counsel’s office,” Mueller said. “As well, I’m resigning to return to private practice.”

A redacted version of the report was made public on April 18.

The report did not make a conclusion on whether Trump had committed obstruction of justice, but did not exonerate him, either.

Since the release of the redacted report, Democrats have been fighting for the underacted version to be released.

