Robert Mueller to make surprise statement on Russia investigation

Special counsel Robert Mueller is expected to make a statement on the investigation into Russian interference on Wednesday morning.

Mueller’s report was completed in March, capping a 22-month investigation into ties between Russia and U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign team.

Mueller has not spoken publicly since 2017. An unnamed source told the Washington Post to expect a “substantial” statement.

His statement comes amid demands for Mueller to testify on Capitol Hill about his findings and tension with Attorney General William Barr over the handling of his report.

Barr publicly released a summary saying there was no collusion between Trump and Russia.

Barr also said there was not sufficient evidence that Trump committed obstruction of justice.

But Mueller had taken exception to Barr’s summary, saying in a private letter that the summary didn’t “fully capture the context, nature and substance” of the special counsel’s investigation, the Washington Post reported.

A redacted version of the report was released in April, and the report did not make a conclusion on whether Trump had committed obstruction of justice but did not exonerate him, either.

After the report was released, Barr appointed an attorney to examine the origins of the Russia investigation, after numerous accusations from Trump that the investigation was a hoax.

A senior White House official told the Associated Press, “the White House was notified” on Tuesday night that Mueller might make a statement on Wednesday.

