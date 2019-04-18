Mueller report findings ‘not sufficient to establish’ Trump obstructed justice: Barr

U.S. Attorney General William Barr reiterated Thursday that the Mueller report did not find any evidence that members of the Trump campaign or the president conspired with the Russian government during the 2016 U.S. election.

Speaking to the media, Barr said Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s nearly 400-page report did confirm that the Russia government sought to meddle with the election.

“That is the bottom line,” Barr said. “After nearly two years of investigation, thousands of subpoenas, and hundreds of warrants and witness interviews, the investigation confirmed that the Russia government sponsored efforts to illegally interfere with the 2016 presidential election, but did not find that the Trump campaign or other Americans colluded in those schemes.”

He also said the findings in the Mueller report were not sufficient enough to establish whether U.S. President Donald Trump obstructed justice.

Barr said there was “substantial evidence to show the president was frustrated and angered” by the investigation, but added that Trump’s motives were “non-corrupt.”

Copies of Mueller’s report will be delivered to Congress more than an hour later, between 11 a.m. and noon, a senior Justice Department official said.

A redacted version will then be made public sometime Thursday afternoon.

Mueller turned over a copy of his confidential report to Barr on March 22. Two days later, Barr released a four-page letter summarizing what he said were Mueller’s primary conclusions. In that letter to Congress, Barr said Mueller’s investigation did not establish that members of Trump’s election campaign conspired with Russia.

Barr also wrote that Mueller presented evidence “on both sides” about whether Trump obstructed justice, but he did not draw a conclusion one way or the other. Barr said that he reviewed Mueller’s evidence and made his own determination that Trump did not commit the crime of obstruction of justice.

Democrats in Congress do not believe Barr, a Trump appointee, should have the final say on the matter.