Mueller report to get celebrity staged reading in New York

Robert Mueller‘s report on Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election is getting a star-studded staged reading on Monday.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mark Hamill, Alyssa Milano and Annette Bening are among some 20 actors who will perform a reading of the report in New York City that will be live-streamed, organizers announced.

“The Investigation: Search for the Truth in Ten Acts,” by playwright Robert Schenkkan, is an adaptation of the 448-page report by Special Counsel Mueller’s two year probe of contacts s between Russians and the campaign of Donald Trump, and Trump’s efforts after his election as U.S. President to impede the investigation.

A redacted version of Mueller’s report was published in April. It concluded that Russia repeatedly interfered in the 2016 election and that Trump’s election campaign had multiple contacts with Russian officials, but did not establish a criminal conspiracy with Moscow to win the White House.

The one-night only staged reading is organized by Law Works, which says it works to educate the public on the integrity of U.S. judicial systems. It will be live-streamed on the group’s website on Monday at 9 p.m. ET (Tuesday 0100 GMT).

Celebrities, also including Kevin Kline, John Lithgow, Sigourney Weaver and Zachary Quinto, will take the roles of some of the dozens of people, including current and former Trump administration officials, who were cited in the Mueller report.

The Mueller report has been top of the New York Times paperback non fiction list for eight weeks, and is currently in 17th place on the Amazon.com books best-seller list.

A graphic novel version is also in the works.

Publishers IDW announced last week that New Yorker cartoonist Shannon Wheeler and journalist Steve Duin are working on an illustrated, 208-page satirical version of the Mueller report that “borrows style from classic private detective yarns, complete with a villain’s rogues’ gallery (and) nail-biting cliffhangers.”

“The Mueller Report: Graphic Novel” will be published in April 2020