Mueller report does not conclude Trump committed crime but ‘does not exonerate him’

U.S. President Donald Trump dismissed the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller as an “illegal takedown that failed” after a summary of the report cleared him of collusion with Russia but stopped short of exonerating him on obstruction allegations.

“There was no collusion with Russia. There was no obstruction, and none whatsoever,” he told reporters. “And it was a complete and total exoneration.”

READ MORE: Full text of Mueller report summary by U.S. Attorney General

He said it was a shame that the country, along with its president, “had to go through this.”

U.S. Attorney General William Barr‘s summary of the long-awaited report was made public on Sunday.

WATCH: A timeline of Robert Mueller’s Russia probe

According to Barr, special counsel Robert Mueller concluded that neither the U.S. president nor members of his 2016 election campaign conspired with the Russian government.

Mueller did find, however, that there were two efforts by Russia to influence the outcome of the election: one an online disinformation campaign, the other involving computer hacking.

READ MORE: What you need to know about the Robert Mueller investigation

Mueller declined to make a “traditional prosecutorial judgement” on allegations of obstruction of justice involving Trump and outlined evidence on both sides.

Barr’s summary quotes Mueller as saying that “while this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”

The Special Counsel did not find any collusion and did not find any obstruction. AG Barr and DAG Rosenstein further determined there was no obstruction. The findings of the Department of Justice are a total and complete exoneration of the President of the United States.” — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) March 24, 2019

Democratic Rep. Jerrold Nadler called on Barr to reveal more information, saying Mueller has not cleared Trump and the American public needs to know the facts.

Democrats are demanding to see the full report and say they will subpoena Barr to appear before the House Judiciary Committee.

READ MORE: ‘Total exoneration’: Donald Trump, White House hail Mueller investigation findings

Barr’s summary was heralded as a win by those in Trump’s circle — including his son, Eric, who called the collusion allegations a “hoax CNN has exploited for two years.”

Sad to see that you are upset by the fact that #POTUS and the Trump Campaign did NOT collude with Russia, despite the hoax @CNN has exploited for two years. What part of “No American conspired or worked with Russia to influence the 2016 campaign” is unclear? #CNNSucks https://t.co/nxbQkttYNu — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) March 24, 2019

NOW we know there was NO COLLUSION, CONSPIRACY, or CRIMES BY ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ or ⁦@DonaldJTrumpJr⁩ or ANY American. Will Dems, CNN, and BSNBC now shut their pie holes and find the dirty cops in FBI and DOJ? https://t.co/bF8bXQuKvG — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) March 24, 2019

The release of the special counsel’s findings wraps up a 22-month investigation that Trump has described as “witch hunt.”

READ MORE: Trump says he doesn’t mind if the Mueller report is made public. How much of it must be released?

Over the course of the probe, Mueller charged 34 people, including the president’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort; his first national security adviser, Michael Flynn and three Russian companies.

WATCH: More coverage of the Muller report

Twenty-five Russians were indicted on charges related to election interference, accused of either hacking Democratic email accounts during the campaign or orchestrating a social media campaign that spread disinformation on the internet.

READ MORE: Mueller report: Key players indicted in the Russia probe

Five Trump aides pleaded guilty and agreed to co-operate with Mueller and a sixth, longtime confidant, Roger Stone, is awaiting trial on charges that he lied to Congress and engaged in witness tampering.

Trump was not interviewed personally during the investigation. He has repeatedly said there was “no collusion” between his campaign and Russia.

–With files from the Associated Press