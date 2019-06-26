Day two of Commissionaires strike has management talking

Tuesday was day two of the Commissionaires strike at CFB Kingston.

Dozens of workers hit the picket line outside Royal Military College. About 90 contracted security guards are effected. Global News was able to speak to their employer. Mike Voith is the Chief Executive Officer of Commissionaires Security Solutions, Kingston Regional Office.

“Unfortunately the role of the union is to portray us as an evil company that is exploiting our workers,” Voith said, “and that’s far from the truth.”

Voith says the Commissionaires have been looking after veterans for almost 100 years, and the union has been in legal strike position since this past Sunday at midnight. The big sticking point is sick days, Voith explains — the union wants five, but management says two.

“We’re not in a position to offer five-day sick leave for 550 employees, and it is my obligation as the chief executive officer to make sure that everybody in the company is treated fairly and have the same benefits, whether they’re union or not,” he said.

Fred Ebel, the president of Local 818 of the Public Service Alliance of Canada, disagrees.

“Five-hundred-fifty [employees] includes every employee across Eastern Ontario,” Ebel said. “We’re specifically representing CFB Kingston, Fort Frontenac and RMC.

“We’re talking 80 to 85 people.”

As for future talks, Voith says that decision rests in the hand of the union. Ebel, meanwhile, counters that his membership can play the waiting game as well.