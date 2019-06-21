Commissionaires union announces strike at CFB Kingston, Royal Military College

About 75 Commissionaires will hit the picket line outside Kingston’s Royal Military College and Canadian Forces Base Kingston on Monday.

According to Fred Ebel, president of PSAC Local 818, which represents the security officials who work at Kingston’s military institutions, negotiations have fallen through, and now, new talks are planned for the coming weekend.

The union is seeking paid sick days in a new contract as well as a footwear allowance.

In a news release, the union says the Canadian Corps of Commissionaires was created to provide meaningful, dignified employment to Canada’s veterans. Yet, in Kingston, veterans working for the Commissionaires are earning just above minimum wage with no sick days, the news release says.

It’s currently unclear who will be replacing the security officials if a strike occurs on Monday morning.

More to come.