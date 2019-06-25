langley airport
June 25, 2019

Second small plane mishap at Langley Regional Airport in less than a week

By Online Journalist  Global News

The Langley RCMP said the pilot of a small aircraft aborted a takeoff and ended up in a ditch on Tuesday.

There has been a second mishap involving a small plane at the Langley Regional Airport in less than a week.

Langley RCMP said the pilot of the aircraft aborted a takeoff Tuesday morning and veered into a ditch.

Photos from the scene showed the small plane nose-down in a green space adjacent to the runway.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The incident comes after a small plane was forced to make an emergency landing near a Langley golf course after experiencing engine troubles on Friday.

The Cessna 152 had just taken off from the Langley airport around 3:30 p.m. when its engine started to fail, according to the Transportation Safety Board.

No one was hurt in that incident, either.

