Second small plane mishap at Langley Regional Airport in less than a week
There has been a second mishap involving a small plane at the Langley Regional Airport in less than a week.
Langley RCMP said the pilot of the aircraft aborted a takeoff Tuesday morning and veered into a ditch.
READ MORE: Small plane crashes near Langley golf course after engine troubles force landing
Photos from the scene showed the small plane nose-down in a green space adjacent to the runway.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
WATCH: Small plane crashes near Langley golf course
The incident comes after a small plane was forced to make an emergency landing near a Langley golf course after experiencing engine troubles on Friday.
The Cessna 152 had just taken off from the Langley airport around 3:30 p.m. when its engine started to fail, according to the Transportation Safety Board.
No one was hurt in that incident, either.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.