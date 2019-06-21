Small plane crashes near Langley golf course, shutting down nearby road

A small plane had a rough landing near a Langley golf course Friday after experiencing engine troubles.

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) confirmed the plane, a Cessna 152, took off from Langley Regional Airport and was coming back around 3:30 p.m. when the engine failed.

Langley RCMP said the plane, which had two people on board, tried to land on the green at Newlands Golf Course but overshot the landing, and ended up in some trees south of the property near 48 Avenue.

Neither of the people on board were hurt and were able to exit the aircraft on their own, but the TSB said paramedics were on scene.

RCMP said 48 Avenue is closed between 201 Street and 214A Street because of a small leak coming from the plane.

Police added fire crews were working to contain the leak of an unknown substance.

Andrew Tripp, the groundskeeper at Newlands, told Global News he saw the plane struggling before it came down and he heard the crash.

Tripp, who lives on the property attached to the golf course, said he was sitting in the backyard with his wife when they heard “something off” about the engine.

The engine was cutting in and out before it went silent, Tripp said. That’s when the plane continued down before he heard the “loud” crash.

RCMP said there is no criminal investigation into the crash, and the TSB has taken over the investigation into what caused the engine failure.

