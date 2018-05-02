Small aircraft makes emergency landing in Pitt Meadows farmer’s field

The pilot of a small aircraft is being treated for minor injuries after he was forced to make an emergency landing in a field in Pitt Meadows on Wednesday.

According to Maple Ridge assistant fire Chief Mike Larsson, emergency crews were called just before 2:30 p.m.

“[He] lost power for whatever reason, had to make an emergency landing, put it down in a field just north of Abernethy Way, just west of 203rd, and put it down in a farming field.”

Larsson said the aircraft was destined for the Pitt Meadows airport when the incident happened.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said the pilot was the only occupant of the plane, and was taken to hospital.

Mounties say the Transportation Safety Board is now investigating.