Small plane causes traffic chaos, makes emergency landing on Surrey highway

Highway 17 in Surrey became an unexpected landing strip after a small plane was forced to make an emergency landing Friday evening.

The plane landed just before 6:45 p.m. on the side of the westbound lanes at Tannery Road, Surrey RCMP confirmed.

Police said the small plane, a 152 Aerobat, “encountered some difficulties and was forced to land on the highway.” A spokesperson would not say what those difficulties were.

No vehicles were damaged during the landing, nor was the plane itself. The two occupants inside the plane were not injured.

The westbound right lane was blocked to allow fire crews and a flatbed truck to access the scene and remove the plane from the road.

Eastbound traffic was also blocked for a short time at the Highway 91 connector, but has since reopened.

Police said the Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident and has attended the scene.

The plane was removed from the road about three hours later, and it was able to take off and head back to Boundary Bay Airport.

Baffled onlookers from the road shared pictures and video of the bizarre sight on social media.

