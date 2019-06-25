Dark Poutine podcast recap: What happened to Jodi Henrickson?

On this week’s episode of the Dark Poutine podcast, we hear about the disappearance of Jodi Henrickson.

She was last seen in the company of her ex-boyfriend on the roadside near Miller’s Landing on Bowen Island, B.C., on the morning of June 20, 2009. Her ex-boyfriend said that he walked away from Jodi after an argument. She has not been seen since.

READ MORE: Crime Stoppers: Missing person Jodi Henrickson (2017)

At the time of her disappearance, Jodi Henrickson was a 17-year-old Caucasian female with long, dark brown hair, a small build and stood approximately five-foot-three-inches tall. She was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, a black long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

Jodi’s friends and family want to know what happened to her.

WATCH: (May 3, 2017) Crime Stoppers: Jodi Henrickson

If you have any information, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) tip line number is 1-877-551-IHIT(4448). The team’s email is ihittipline@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or tips can be shared through SolveCrime.ca. A cash reward of up to $2,000.00 will be paid for any information which leads to an arrest and charge.

The views, information and opinions expressed in Dark Poutine are solely those of the producer and/or the individuals involved in the production of Dark Poutine and do not necessarily represent those of Curiouscast, its affiliate Global News nor their parent company, Corus Entertainment. Curiouscast is not responsible and does not verify the accuracy of any statement made during Dark Poutine. The producers and Curiouscast assume no liability for any statement or service made in connection with this podcast.

