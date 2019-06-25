Missing 16-year-old from Maskwacis found dead under suspicious circumstances

A 16-year-old who disappeared in central Alberta last week was found dead Tuesday morning in Maskwacis, police said.

Houston Omeasoo was last seen late Friday night in or around the Samson First Nation, which is one of four communities that make up Maskwacis.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt, red “Fox” hat, Black “Fox” sweater, brown cargo pants and no shoes.

When a missing person alert was issued on Monday, RCMP said it was believed Omeasoo may still be in the area.

On Tuesday, the 16-year old’s body was found somewhere in Maskwacis.

Details on where he was found or what happened were not released, but the RCMP’s Major Crime Unit was investigating his death as suspicious.

READ MORE: Man found dead on Samson Cree Nation, Maskwacis residents worry about gang violence

Mounties said no further details were available, and an update would be provided when more information came to light.

Omeasoo had previously went missing twice in 2016 from Red Deer, when he was 12.

If anyone has information regarding the death of Houston Omeasoo, they are asked to contact the Maskwacis RCMP at (780) 585-4600 or their local police.

Anonymous information can be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

Maskwacis is located about 100 kilometres south of Edmonton, near Wetaskiwin.