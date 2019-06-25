Glastonbury organizer shoots down rumours of Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper surprise set

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga will not be reuniting onstage at Glastonbury, despite rumours that arose over the weekend.

On Sunday, Edith Bowman hinted at the potential special performance when she was asked if she had information on any secret Glastonbury performances.

WATCH: Lady Gaga invites Bradley Cooper on stage for surprise duet in Las Vegas

Glastonbury organizer Emily Eavis took to Twitter on June 24 to shut the rumours down.

READ MORE: Bradley Cooper, girlfriend Irina Shayk split after 4 years

“Before this one gets out of control… the answer is no, that isn’t happening. (Although you can watch the amazing A Star is Born in our Pilton Palais cinema tent at 4.30pm on Friday.),” she tweeted.

Before this one gets out of control… the answer is no, that isn’t happening. (Although you can watch the amazing A Star Is Born in our Pilton Palais cinema tent at 4.30pm on Friday.) https://t.co/vUovpJAZuM — Emily Eavis (@emilyeavis) June 24, 2019

During an episode of Sunday Brunch, Bowman had previously told hosts Simon Rimmer and Tim Lovejoy that she “may know one” surprise performance but that she “can’t possibly say.”

“On my podcast, I had Bradley Cooper talking about A Star Is Born. And when I spoke to him, I was like: ‘I just wanna see you guys do a gig, play it live.’ And he was like: ‘Jackson’s dead!’” Bowman said.

“He said: ‘Well, we have been talking to Nick [Dewey, Glastonbury booker] and Emily [Eavis, co-organizer] about it — we’d do The Park Stage.’”

Could Bradley Cooper and @ladygaga be gearing up for a surprise set at Glastonbury’s The Park next week? @edibow just dropped a pretty big hint pic.twitter.com/ZH2SqgmBXe — Stagedoor FM (@Stagedoor_FM) June 23, 2019

Bowman responded to Eavis’ tweet, writing: “So sorry this has grown arms and legs. Blame Mr Cooper.”

So sorry this has grown arms and legs. Blame Mr Cooper 🤪 — edith bowman (@edibow) June 24, 2019

After receiving some criticism from people on Twitter, Bowman posted a link to her podcast and a photo of herself with Cooper.

“If you’d like to listen to what #BradleyCooper actually said about @GlastoFest & @ladygaga you can listen to his @soundtrackinguk episode here,” she wrote, linking off to her podcast.

READ MORE: Lady Gaga addresses rumours of romance with Bradley Cooper

Glastonbury Festival 2019 begins on June 26 with Stormzy, The Killers and The Cure set to headline. Other performers include Ms. Lauryn Hill, Sheryl Crow, Janet Jackson, Carrie Underwood, Jorja Smith, Lizzo and Miley Cyrus.

All #Glastonbury2019 ticket holders will be given a free programme at the gates as they arrive – but if you'd like to purchase a spare, or will be enjoying @bbcglasto's coverage from your sofa, you can buy one, priced at £10, from our online shop at https://t.co/gSFcfYTMY6 pic.twitter.com/Z98rRnn6SP — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) June 24, 2019

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper have not addressed the rumours of the surprise performance as of this writing.