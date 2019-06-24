Affordable homes going up in Keremeos

A new affordable housing building destined for Keremeos was announced on Monday by the provincial government.

The proposed three-storey, 41-unit structure will contain one-, two- and three-bedroom units for people with low to middle incomes.

In addition to housing, the building could contain commercial space for the Lower Similkameen Community Services Society.

“People shouldn’t be forced to leave the communities they call home to find the affordable housing they need,” Premier John Horgan said.

“That is why we are working hard to build affordable homes in Keremeos and other small, hardworking communities throughout British Columbia.”

Manfred Bauer, the mayor of Keremeos, lauded the effort.

“The village of Keremeos very much appreciates the investment the province is making to provide for more affordable housing in Keremeos.”

The Lower Similkameen Community Services Society purchased land for the proposed project close to the centre of Keremeos. The section of land will go through a rezoning process and construction could begin in spring 2020.

A public information session will be held in July for residents wanting to learn about the project.